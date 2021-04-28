Asian stocks seesaw as traders hold breath before Fed meeting

Article content

TOKYO — Asian shares struggled to make firm gains on Wednesday as already high valuations discouraged investors from buying equities ahead of a closely-watched U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.12%. Australian stocks rose 0.47%, but shares in China slipped 0.06%. South Korean stocks fell 0.99%. Stocks in Tokyo edged 0.46% higher.

S&P 500 e-mini stock futures rose 0.14%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.25%, German DAX futures up 0.16%, FTSE futures up 0.31%, pointing to a positive start to European trading.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected later on Wednesday to reaffirm that easy monetary policy will remain in place for a prolonged period and dismiss any suggestions of tapering bond purchases.

U.S. President Joe Biden will also address a joint session of Congress, where he may make additional comments about infrastructure and stimulus spending.

These developments would normally be a positive for stocks, but analysts say so much economic optimism is already priced into the equity market that it is difficult to buy stocks further from current levels.

“We expect the Fed’s tone on the economy to be more positive than at the March FOMC meeting, reflecting the ongoing pickup in the data, but we don’t expect any substantive new signal yet on tapering,” analysts at TD Securities wrote in a research note.