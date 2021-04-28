Apple Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Apple reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Apple announced earnings per share of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.983 on revenue of $76.71B.

Apple shares (NASDAQ:) are down 0% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.93% from its 52 week high of $145.09 set on January 25. They are under-performing the Dow Jones which is up 10.5% from the start of the year.

Apple shares gained 3.05% in after-hours trade following the report.

Apple follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Apple’s report follows an earnings beat by Microsoft on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

Alphabet C had beat expectations on Tuesday with first quarter EPS of $26.29 on revenue of $55.31B, compared to forecast for EPS of $15.71 on revenue of $51.36B.

