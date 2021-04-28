Anthony Mackie Hasn’t ‘Heard Anything’ About ‘Captain America 4’ From Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios

While words have spread that the studio is developing another Captain America movie with Malcolm Spellman as the screenwriter, Mackie reveals he first learned of the news from a stranger in a grocery store.

Marvel Studios is known for being extra secretive about its projects, to the point that it sometimes has to keep the stars in the dark about certain details of their movies. The latest actor to experience this is apparently Anthony Mackie. While the world had heard about the studio’s plans to make “Captain America 4“, he had to find out the news from a complete stranger.

In an interview with EW on Tuesday, April 27, the 42-year-old shared, “I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store.” He continued, “The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he’s like, ‘Yo, man. Is this real?! [holds up a cellphone.] I’m like, ‘I haven’t heard anything.’ ”

While he’s “excited” about the future of his character, the Sam Wilson depicter claimed that he has not “heard anything” from the studio about the project. “That’s what I love about working for Marvel,” he joked. “They call you, they’re like, ‘Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what’s going on.’ So, I’m excited to see what happens, but I haven’t heard anything.”

Mackie’s Sam Wilson was revealed to be new Captain America in the season finale of the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier“. Speaking of filming the game-changing scene while wearing a new suit consisting of “10 or 12 pieces,” he recalled, “We were in downtown Atlanta, in the middle of Atlantic Station, surrounded by apartment buildings and condos and doing a huge fight ,sequence and nobody took pictures. It was crazy.”

The fact that he’s now the official Captain America hasn’t really sunk in yet for the actor. He said, “I don’t know what I expected, but it’s definitely not what I thought it would be. I guess I foresaw something that was much more celebratory than just being ‘Anthony with a new Twitter account.’ ”

Of how he celebrated it, the “Avengers: Endgame” star joked that he wants a Captain America parade in his home of New Orleans, complete with beads and oysters. But he settled for a cake the crew made for him, one of a small Cap figure on top of a golf course.

Mackie then got sentimental when talking about the people he has been working with for the Marvel movies and the series. “It’s the same people I’ve been working with on these movies for eight years now,” he said. “So to go from my first day to now becoming Cap with the same people was really special. Everybody shared in it, from the props team to wardrobe, from the camera department to the people in the office. It was really a collective effort.”

“The Hurt Locker” star also explained how his version of Cap will be different from the previous iterations, played by Chris Evans and Wyatt Russell. “It was more so about him talking them down and trying to communicate with them what they were doing was right, but they way they were doing it was wrong,” he divulged. “Remember, he’s a counselor and he’s a regular guy who just happened to become an Avenger. There’s no superpowers, there’s no super-suit, there’s no super-serum. He’s just a guy. I love the idea of him moving through life as Captain America, as someone who brings peace and change instead of destruction and physical force.”

Details of “Captain America 4” have not been revealed yet, but The Hollywood Reporter said that “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” showrunner Malcolm Spellman as the screenwriter is working on the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the Disney+ series.