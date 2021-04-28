Anne Heche Says Ellen Didn’t Want Her To Dress Sexy

“Why do I look like a hippie?”
You know Ellen DeGeneres — and even if you aren’t old enough to remember it, you probably know that she dated actor Anne Heche in the late 1990s.
OK, here’s how it went down: One of the outfits Heche highlighted in the video was her match-y getup with DeGeneres at the 1998 Golden Globes.
“Why do I look like a hippie?” Heche comments on the outfit, before answering her own question: “It’s because Ellen didn’t want me to dress sexy.”
Damn. Well, there you have it.
