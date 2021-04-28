Anne Heche Says Ellen Didn’t Want Her To Dress Sexy

“Why do I look like a hippie?”

You know Ellen DeGeneres — and even if you aren’t old enough to remember it, you probably know that she dated actor Anne Heche in the late 1990s.


DeGeneres and Heche began dating in 1997 before breaking up in 2000.

OK, here’s how it went down: One of the outfits Heche highlighted in the video was her match-y getup with DeGeneres at the 1998 Golden Globes.


“Why do I look like a hippie?” Heche comments on the outfit, before answering her own question: “It’s because Ellen didn’t want me to dress sexy.”

Damn. Well, there you have it.

