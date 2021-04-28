Angelina Jolie Says Those Who Wish Me Dead Was Healing

“I am drawn to people who have been through something and are broken.”
Angelina Jolie is about to make her return to on-screen action for the first time in years and says the whole thing was a “healing” experience.
The actress and director stars in the upcoming drama, Those Who Wish Me Dead, where she portrays a smoke jumper struggling with PTSD after failing to save three people from a fire.
“She’s a very broken person who carries a great deal of guilt,” Jolie told ET of her latest character while on set.
“I am drawn to people who have been through something and are broken and then find their way forward and overcome it,” she added.
“As an artist, it’s very healing to play people like that,” she explained. “She’s been very healing for me, because you just get so broken and then you stand back up.”
Angelina added that while the film seems like a “great thriller” on the surface, it’s a “really emotional film.”
