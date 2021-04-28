Andy Cohen ‘Twinning With’ Anderson Cooper’s Son on His 1st Birthday

Instagram

Celebrating the birthday of the famous CNN anchor’s son, the ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ host shares a sweet photo of himself and birthday boy Wyatt wearing matching shirts.

AceShowbiz –

Andy Cohen knew how to make the first birthday of close pal Anderson Cooper‘s little boy, Wyatt Morgan, extra sweet. On Tuesday, April 27, the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host shared on his Instagram account a cute photo of him and the birthday boy twinning in flannel shirts.

“Happy 1st Birthday Wyatt Cooper! I love twinning with you. XO Uncle Andy & Mr. Ben,” the 52-year-old TV personality wrote in the caption of the post he shared on the photo-sharing platform. Along with the congratulatory message, he offered fans and followers a look at little Wyatt sitting on his lap.

Andy’s post has drawn warm comments from his fellow celebrities. “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time” actor Leslie Jordan wrote in the comment section, “Love this.” Emmy Award-winning actress Susan Lucci, in the meantime, saluted the birthday boy, “Happy 1st Birthday [love-cake-rainbow emojis].”

As for Anderson, the CNN news anchor posted a heartwarming tribute to his growing son. “Today is Wyatt’s first birthday,” the 53-year-old television journalist wrote. “I can’t believe it has already been a year. He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and i love him more than I ever thought possible.” The sweet tribute was accompanied with two cute photos of Wyatt.

<br />

Anderson’s tribute apparently attracted Leslie to celebrate Wyatt’s milestone. The 65-year-old penned in the comment section, “Happy birthday sweet baby boy. May your cake taste sweeter and your balloons fly higher than ever.”

Fellow journalists have also shared Anderson’s joy. ABC Houston anchor Steven Romo wrote, “The cutest. Happy birthday, little guy! And happy one year of fatherhood, Anderson!” CBSN anchor Vladimir Duthiers added, “Happy birthday Wyatt!”

Wyatt Morgan is Anderson’s first child through surrogate. The journalist first announced the arrival of his son in late April 2020. “I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy,” he wrote on Instagram.

Anderson also thanked doctors, nurses and surrogate mother who made it possible for him to have a child. “As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child,” he said. “And I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth.”