‘American Idol’ Alum Avalon Young Creates GoFundMe Amid Brain Cancer Battle

The former contestant of the televised singing competition launches an online fundraiser to help with her medical fees as she’s struggling with brain cancer.

AceShowbiz –

Singer Avalon Young is battling brain cancer.

The star, who competed on Season 15 of “American Idol“, opened up to TMZ about her diagnosis, revealing she is in the midst of ongoing treatment for the illness.

“Everything was fine up until the week of Thanksgiving, when I started having three seizures a day,” explained Avalon, adding that after an MRI scan, doctors discovered a brain tumour the size of a peach.

While medics were able to remove 90 per cent of the growth back in February (21), a more recent checkup found the star has cancer in the brain.

She will now undergo another surgery on 27 May, where doctors will use lasers to remove more of the tumour.

“After this next surgery, they are going to see where things take us, and they are hoping the radiation will do what it does,” she explained.

Avalon, whose new single, “She Don’t”, drops Friday (30Apr21), has created a GoFundMe page to help cover her medical expenses. Fans can support the star here: gofundme.com.

The singer went public with her health issue for the very first time in February this year. She said she had the tumor on her left frontal lobe and had to undergo a 12-hour surgery.

“When I found out I had a brain tumor I wanted to do a bunch of s**t I’ve never done before so I shaved my head,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m trying to act like it didn’t happen, but it’s something that’s pretty hard to ignore. I finally made it home from the hospital and I feel so happy to be home. I wish there were enough words to thank everyone who has given me love and support. I can barely stay awake, but I can’t wait to go back to LA and give you guys some new music. I love u.”