Alyssa Milano Calls Out Fellow Stars for Not Using Their Platforms to Further Social Change

The original ‘Charmed’ actress criticizes fellow celebrities for failing to use their huge platforms to educate their fans on social change because of concerns over their careers.

Alyssa Milano has taken aim at celebrities who don’t use their platforms to further social change.

The “Charmed” actress tells The Bump she’s riled by stars who refuse to speak out for causes they believe in out of “fear” of negatively impacting their careers.

“I tell you, it makes me so frustrated to see celebrities who have huge platforms staying away from work like this out of fear of a negative career impact,” she insists.

“We’ve been so lucky to have the attention of people around the world who probably don’t pay as close attention to government or politics.”

“It’s our responsibility to our fans to help keep them safe, to fight against the horrible lies and politicisation of science and medicine.”

The star is determined that celebrities can help end the pandemic and says that what the world needs is a “diverse set of tools to help slow the spread of Covid-19, including diagnostics and treatments, as well as a continuance of preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing and mask-wearing.”

“We can reach people in ways that Dr. Fauci maybe can’t, and counteract some of the harm that bad leaders have done in spreading misinformation about the disease, the treatments, the preventative measures and what we need to do to take care of one another,” she affirmed.

“If we don’t use our platforms for that, no matter how big or how small, we don’t deserve them.”