Align Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Align Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Align (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Align announced earnings per share of $2.49 on revenue of $894.8M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $816.95M.

Align shares are up 14.71% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.21% from its 52 week high of $633.30 set on February 4. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.41% from the start of the year.

Align follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Align’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on April 20, who reported EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.34 on revenue of $21.98B.

Abbott Labs had beat expectations on April 20 with first quarter EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $10.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $10.69B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar