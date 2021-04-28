Alicia Keys Sang The Best Duet With Her Son On The Piano

“I love being his background singer!”
The “Unthinkable” singer shared a sweet video on Instagram of her singing Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” with Egypt while he played the song on the piano.
“Egypt On The Keys💥💥💥,” Alicia captioned the video. “I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer! He is making magic 🥰😘.”
Alicia was so proud of her son that she gave him a well-deserved fist bump at the end of the clip (so you may want to watch the whole thing through).
This isn’t the first time Egypt has showed off his musical talent: Last year Alicia shared a video of Egypt performing an incredible song he wrote in honor of Juneteenth.
“Happy Juneteenth From Egypt. Sending big love and HAPPY JUNETEENTH!!!!! ☀️☀️☀️👑👑👑✨✨✨ 🎉 🎉 🎉 🖤🖤🖤,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “Celebrating freedom!!!”
“Egy wrote a lil song for us!! 😍😍😍 ,” she continued. “We still have so much more to fight for! Keep going! Keep dreaming! Keep believing! Keep growing! Keep knowing our greatness and our collective power!!! Love and blessings!! See you in a few!!”
