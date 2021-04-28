Alex Rodriguez Wows Fans With Slimmed-Down Figure After Jennifer Lopez Split

Instagram

Around two weeks after making public his breakup with his pop star fiancee, the retired MLB star shows off his weight loss results in a before-and-after photo.

AceShowbiz –

Alex Rodriguez has debuted a new body transformation. Around two weeks after announcing that he and Jennifer Lopez had called off their engagement, the retired MLB star surprised his fans with his slimmed-down figure.

On Wednesday, April 28, the 45-year-old took to Instagram to share a before-and-after photo of himself in December 2020 and April 2021. In the accompanying message, he wrote, “Left the Dad-bod in 2020.”

“Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips,” the father of two added. “What food is your weakness?”

<br />

Alex’s post has since been flooded with compliments from his online devotees. One user gushed, “You look awesome on point handsome @arod so proud of your goals.” Another simply exclaimed, “Absolutely yes!” A third raved, “looking good boss.”

Others, meanwhile, assumed that the athlete’s weight loss had something to do with his split from Jennifer. An individual penned, “That’s called a heartbreak diet.” Another chimed in, “Breakups always make us lose weight lol…” Someone else echoed, “Break up will do this…we’ll done!”

The snap came after Alex and Jennifer confirmed the end of their engagement on April 15. They told “Today” show, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so… We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.”

Despite the breakup, the former couple was spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles on April 25. Eyewitnesses told Page Six that they dined at the Hotel Bel-Air, the same spot where they went on their first date in 2017.

A separate insider, meanwhile, spilled to E! News, “Alex flew out to L.A. on Thursday night to see Jennifer.” The source continued, “He doesn’t want to give up on their relationship and is willing to do whatever he has to do. He spent two nights with her trying to work things out.”