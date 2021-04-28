ADP Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com



ADP Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – ADP reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

ADP announced earnings per share of $1.89 on revenue of $4.10B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.79 on revenue of $4.08B.

ADP shares are up 11% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.70% from its 52 week high of $197.28 set on April 23. They are outperforming the which is up 10.31% from the start of the year.

ADP follows other major Services sector earnings this month

ADP’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.

Verizon had beat expectations on April 21 with first quarter EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $32.9B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $32.46B.

