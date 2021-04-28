Ad group WPP returns to growth as clients anticipate recovery

Article content

LONDON — WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, returned to underlying growth in the first quarter of the year after clients launched new products and brands ahead of an expected global economic recovery.

Mirroring the improving picture at rivals Omnicom and Publicis, Chief Executive Mark Read said bosses could see the recovery coming and even though COVID restrictions remained, companies and consumers have found ways to spend.

Having posted a 6.5% drop in underlying net sales in the fourth quarter, the group said sales jumped by 3.1% in the first three months as clients “seek to transform their offer for future growth.”

Analysts had expected the group’s net sales to drop 1.5%.

WPP’s shares rose 4% as the group reported its first quarterly rise in underlying net sales since the third quarter of 2019, and its biggest rise in the key figure since 2016. Trading was helped by a sales jump of 18% in Greater China.

“There’s been a lot of innovation in the last year and consumers have found ways to spend money,” Read told Reuters. “Those parts of the economy that have innovated are seeing growth.

“There is a lot of strategic corporate activity as companies figure out how to prosper in a post COVID world,” he added.