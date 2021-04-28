Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Wife Sam Hit With Divorce Rumors

WENN

There are rambling talks on Twitter that the ‘Kick-Ass’ actor is calling it quits with his director wife of 9 years, which possibly start as the couple lists their marital home for sale.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (also known as Aaron Johnson) and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, who have been married for nine years, are hit with split rumors. Words on the street are that the pair are getting a divorce.

Some fans are apparently rejoiced over the unconfirmed reports as evidenced by their reactions on Twitter. “streets are saying aaron taylor johnson is getting a divorce ?!!??? them good days sza was talking about are finally here,” one commented on the news.

“Aaron Taylor Johnson Divorce? I’ll be waiting with open arms,” another hopeful fan wrote on the micro-blogging site. A third one is expecting a tight battle for supposedly newly-single Aaron, announcing, “AARON TAYLOR JOHNSON DIVORCING HIS WIFE??? LET THE HUNGER GAMES BEGIN.”

“I’m ready,” a fourth person declared. Another was equally prepared, claiming, “Bring it on I’m ready to fight for him.” Someone else warned her potential competitors as saying, “Better watch your back.”

Despite the rambling talks on the Internet, so far there’s no solid source to back the story. It’s likely that the speculation arose after the pair recently listed their marital home in Hollywood Hills for sale for $7.5 million, though it doesn’t necessarily mean that they have broken up. They could be just moving to a new house.

Meanwhile, Aaron and Sam have neither confirmed nor debunked the separation news. The two started dating in 2008, after meeting on the set of “Nowhere Boy” where Aaron was starring as the lead and Sam was directing for the first time. He was 19, and she was 42 years old at the time. Despite the controversy surrounding their big age gap, their relationship remained solid as they announced their engagement in October 2009.

The couple welcomed their first child together in January 2010. Their second child was born in January 2012, before they tied the knot in June of the same year. Sam is also a stepfather to Sam’s two daughters from her previous marriage.