$50M reportedly stolen from BSC-based Uranium Finance By Cointelegraph

$50M reportedly stolen from BSC-based Uranium Finance
Finance, an automated market maker platform on the Binance Smart Chain, has reported a security incident that resulted in a loss of about $50 million.
Tweeting on Wednesday, Uranium revealed that the exploit targeted its v2.1 token migration event and that the team was in contact with the Binance security team to mitigate the situation.
