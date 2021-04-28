$50M reportedly stolen from BSC-based Uranium Finance By Cointelegraph

Finance, an automated market maker platform on the Binance Smart Chain, has reported a security incident that resulted in a loss of about $50 million.

Tweeting on Wednesday, Uranium revealed that the exploit targeted its v2.1 token migration event and that the team was in contact with the Binance security team to mitigate the situation.

