21% of Muscovites think crypto and digital currencies will replace fiat in ten years By Cointelegraph

21% of Muscovites think crypto and digital currencies will replace fiat in ten years
New research from one of the top 10 major banks in Russia, Otkritie Bank, has found that 14% of Russians think crypto will replace fiat in 10 years.
According to Russian publication Nord News, the survey was conducted between April 12 and April 16, with a sample base of 1000 Russians aged between 18 to 65 who live in cities with a population of over 100,000.
