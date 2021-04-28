2 Upgraded Financial Stocks to Buy Now By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. 2 Upgraded Financial Stocks to Buy Now

Investors are becoming bullish on several companies in the financial space because the industry is staging an impressive recovery. As a result, we think it could be astute to bet on financial stocks Discover Financial (DFS) and KeyCorp (NYSE:). Their ratings have recently been upgraded by analysts.The financial sector experienced a difficult travail amid the COVID-19 pandemic as interest rates hovered around zero. While the interest rate environment has not changed, most companies in the financial space are staging impressive comebacks with rising financial activities as the economy gradually reopens. Investors’ renewed interest in the financial space is evidenced by Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 23.5% returns over the past three months compared to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 11.5% gains.

Banking platforms are sharpening their focus on digital platforms to bring deliver more convenience to their consumers. According to ResearchAndMarkets, the digital banking platform market is expected to grow at an 11.2% CAGR between 2021 – 2026.

Favorable analyst reports on financial stocks also indicate their solid growth prospects. Cases in point are Discover Financial Services (NYSE:), and KeyCorp (KEY), which have recently been upgraded by Wall Street analysts. So, we think it could be wise to bet on them now.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR