1inch launches mobile wallet on Apple iOS By Cointelegraph

1inch launches mobile wallet on Apple iOS
Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch launched its wallet on Apple (NASDAQ:) iOS Tuesday, allowing users to swap tokens on their mobile devices.
The new wallet brings all the advantages of the 1inch Network to mobile users, allowing traders to instantly swap tokens at lower rates. The iOS wallet also supports so-called “stealth transactions” within the network. Stealth transactions ensure that trades are hidden from third parties, which 1inch claims can reduce the risk of front-running.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.