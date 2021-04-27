Yuan flat before Fed outcome, wary on Huarong developments

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan was largely

steady against the dollar on Tuesday as most investors were

reluctant to make any bets before the outcome of the U.S.

Federal Reserve’s policy meeting due later this week.

While the Fed is not expected to alter policy at its two-day

meeting which ends on Wednesday, the focus will be on comments

from Chairman Jerome Powell as he’s likely to face questions

over whether improving conditions warrant a withdrawal of

monetary easing.

Some market participants say developments around Chinese

state-owned bad loan giant China Huarong Asset Management Co

have also lent a cautious air to yuan trading.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4924 per dollar, 11

pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4913.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at

6.4830 per dollar and then swung between gains and losses before

changing hands at 6.4867 at midday, 2 pips weaker than the

previous late session close.

Activity was mostly subdued although traders were also

keeping a wary eye on Huarong.

Offshore bonds issued by subsidiaries of Huarong fell on

Tuesday, after Fitch Ratings downgraded the parent company, even

as Huarong companies met deadlines on debt repayment.