Yuan flat before Fed outcome, wary on Huarong developments

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan was largely

steady against the dollar on Tuesday as most investors were

reluctant to make any bets before the outcome of the U.S.

Federal Reserve’s policy meeting due later this week.

While the Fed is not expected to alter policy at its two-day

meeting which ends on Wednesday, the focus will be on comments

from Chairman Jerome Powell as he’s likely to face questions

over whether improving conditions warrant a withdrawal of

monetary easing.

Some market participants say developments around Chinese

state-owned bad loan giant China Huarong Asset Management Co

have also lent a cautious air to yuan trading.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4924 per dollar, 11

pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4913.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at

6.4830 per dollar and then swung between gains and losses before

changing hands at 6.4867 at midday, 2 pips weaker than the

previous late session close.

Activity was mostly subdued although traders were also

keeping a wary eye on Huarong.

Offshore bonds issued by subsidiaries of Huarong fell on

Tuesday, after Fitch Ratings downgraded the parent company, even

as Huarong companies met deadlines on debt repayment.

“While the PBoC is expected to lend support to the

state-owned bad-assets company, the issue will probably still

cast a shadow over China’s economic recovery and financial

market stability,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at

Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

Broader market concerns were still evident on Tuesday as the

cost to insure against defaults on China’s dollar debt ticked

higher.

“The bottom line is that policymakers appear to be cleaning

house at the same time it is encouraging deleveraging and

rebalancing,” Brown Brothers Harriman said in a note.

“That is a lot of balls to juggle and the law of unintended

consequences suggests investors should remain on alert.”

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 90.967

from the previous close of 90.885, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4818 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0402 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4924 6.4913 -0.02%

Spot yuan 6.4867 6.4865 0.00%

Divergence from -0.09%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.64%

Spot change since 2005 27.59%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 96.68 96.55 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 90.967 90.885 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4818 0.08%

*

Offshore 6.6574 -2.48%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

