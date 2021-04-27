Youn Yuh Jung Shut Down Reporter’s Question About How Brad Pitt Smells





The ‘Minari’ star was backstage celebrating her history-making win for Best Supporting Actress at the 2021 Oscars when she was tossed in the awkward inquiry.

The South Korean-born star was backstage celebrating her history-making win for Best Supporting Actress when she was asked what Brad Pitt – who presented her with the prize – smelled like.

And according to a tweet from journalist Kevin Polowy, Youn wasted no time in silencing their questions. She fired, “I didn’t smell him. I’m not a dog.”

Fellow journalist Ruben Nepales corroborated the outlandish question along with Youn’s response.

Meanwhile, Youn, who scooped the prize for her performance in “Minari“, was asked if she would ever be in a movie with Pitt.

“That would never happen with my English and the age, you know,” she shared. “I don’t think so. So, I don’t dream.”

Since Pitt was a producer on "Minari", Youn was also asked about possibility of her working with the Hollywood hunk as her co-star. "No, that would never happen with my English and the age, no I don't think so. So I don't dream impossible dream, so no," she responded with a laugh. "No answer."





During her acceptance speech, the 73-year-old actress joked that everyone was “forgiven” for frequently mispronouncing her name. However, she praised Pitt for serving her right. “He didn’t mispronounce my name,” she noted. “Then the moment that I got there I just lost what I was supposed to say.”

On what came across her mind when she was announced as the winner, Youn admitted, “Maybe I just blacked out a couple seconds.” The “Dear My Friends” star elaborated, “What should I say, ‘Where am I?’ or something like that? But I kept asking my friend, ‘Am I saying it right? Do they understand what I’m trying to say?’ ”