Yaya Mayweather Mocked for Bragging About New G Wagon From Her Dad Floyd

Yaya Mayweather once again sparked chatter with her new post on Instagram. The 20-year-old daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. took to the photo-sharing platform to make sure that everyone knows she’s about to get a new 2021 G Wagon from her famous dad, though most people were not really impressed by the revelation.

“I forgot to tell y’all my dad put me in a new 2021 GWagon…,” she told her followers on Monday, April 26. The mom of one also promised to share some pictures of the new ride soon, writing, “Pictures coming soon.”

Upon reading her post, some Internet users were quick to mock Yaya. “Lmao girl yo dad need to teach you your worth,” one person wrote in an Instagram comment. “I forgot to tell y’all that nobody cares, group pics coming soon,” mocking the ex-girlfriend of NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again), someone else added.

“I’ll be more impressed when you put yourself in one,” one other commented, while one user sarcastically wrote, “omg we’re so shocked it’s almost like her dad is rich af or something……” Meanwhile, one person suggested Floyd to bring YaYa “some common sense.”

“But Yaya, why do we care ? That’s great for you m, but what exactly are we supposed to do with this information ?” one user questioned. Poking fun at Yaya and YoungBoy’s relationship despite her giving birth to one of his children, someone said, “Her Daddy Put Her In Everything Cause Her Bd Ainn.”

This arrives after Yaya shared a picture a pair of customized Crocs with YoungBoy’s face on them for her baby boy. The costumized footwear was accesorized with unique charms, including a massive one featuring her baby daddy’s face. “Thank you @0honney0 for the Crocs and custom jibbitz,” Yaya tagged an Instagram user who provides customized Crocs.

Yaya is no stranger to posting videos or photos on social media about her ex-boyfriend despite breaking up. Back in March, she took to the video-sharing platform to post a video of her doing a spot-on impersonation of her baby daddy. The video, however, only made people troll Yaya for being “obsessed” with the rapper. “She too rich to be obsessed,” one user wrote in an Instagram comment, while someone else noted, “This is embarrassing.”