Yankees acquire LHP Wandy Peralta from Giants By Reuters

The New York Yankees acquired left-hander Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday in exchange for outfielder Mike Tauchman.

Peralta, 29, owns a 2-1 record with two saves and a 5.40 ERA in 10 relief appearances this season.

He has a 9-9 record with two saves and a 4.72 ERA in 220 relief appearances with the Cincinnati Reds (2016-19) and Giants (2019-21).

Tauchman, 30, is batting .214 (3-for-14) with one run scored in 11 games this season.

He is hitting .250 with 13 homers and 63 RBIs in 193 career games with the Colorado Rockies (2017-18) and Yankees (2019-21).

