XRP Climbs 25% In a Green Day By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 25% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.44213 by 02:03 (06:03 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 24.62% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 26.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $64.76119B, or 3.19% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.34764 to $1.45828 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 8.31%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $17.25932B or 11.48% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8937 to $1.4624 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 56.17% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $54,068.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.90% on the day.

was trading at $2,544.23 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.04%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,008.48597B or 49.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $292.58962B or 14.40% of the total cryptocurrency market value.