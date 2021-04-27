Wynnchurch Capital Announces Russell Gehrett Joining as a Partner and the Opening of a New York Office

Article content

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. (“Wynnchurch”), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that Russell Gehrett has joined the firm as a Partner and will be opening an office in New York.

Prior to joining Wynnchurch, Russell was a Partner at Pamplona Capital. He joined the firm in 2012 to help grow the North American investment efforts in the business services, industrials, and consumer sectors. Mr. Gehrett has served on the Board of Directors of more than a dozen public and private companies, including Latham Group (Nasdaq: SWIM), iFIT Health & Fitness, Privia Health, and CSC ServiceWorks. Prior to joining Pamplona, Mr. Gehrett was an Investor at Wellspring Capital Management, focused on the industrial and consumer sectors. Mr. Gehrett began his career in the leveraged finance group at Jefferies & Company and holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Chris O’Brien, Managing Partner at Wynnchurch, said, ​“We are thrilled to have Russ join the Wynnchurch team. Russ’s addition and opening of a New York office are investments in the future of Wynnchurch and recognition of our continued growth.” Frank Hayes, Managing Partner at Wynnchurch, added, “With the closing of our latest fund last year, we and our partners have the ability to invest up to $500 million per platform. We are excited to have Russ join our leadership team to help us continue to grow and pursue opportunities of scale.” John Hatherly, Founder and Managing Partner, stated, “We have gotten to know Russ during the past few years and in addition to his impressive investment experience, we know he shares our values and commitment to being good stewards of our investors’ capital. We are excited for what his leadership will mean to Wynnchurch and the continued growth of the firm.”