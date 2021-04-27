Which Electric Vehicle Stock Is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Nuvve vs. ChargePoint: Which Electric Vehicle Stock Is a Better Buy?



Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) and ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) are participants in the EV infrastructure sector. But despite a galloping rally by the sector last year, on investor infatuation with the industry’s prospects given the global embrace of the need to address climate change, the two stocks have lost momentum in 2021 and are now trading significantly below their record highs. We think this makes them attractive buys currently. But which of the two stocks is the better buy? read on to find out.Electric vehicle (EV) stocks were all the rage in 2020, but this year has seen most of them lose momentum. Investors are worried about their generally steep valuations. Macro-economic sluggishness has also proved to be a brake on the sector’s stocks. .

However, we believe that the recent decline in EV stocks now presents investors with an opportunity to purchase shares of high-growth companies that are part of an expanding addressable market at a lower valuation.

Here we look at two such companies, Nuvve (NVVE) and ChargePoint (CHPT), whose price momentum has slowed this year and which are now trading at more attractive levels, to see which stock is a better bet right now.

