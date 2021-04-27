Which Cybersecurity Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



McAfee vs. Fortinet: Which Cybersecurity Stock is a Better Buy?



A heightened dependence on digital tools and infrastructure globally has made the need to maintain good cyber hygiene and cybersecurity measures to protect valuable data an imperative now. This need has bolstered the demand for security products offered by two leaders in this space— McAfee (MCFE) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:). But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.McAfee Corp. (MCFE) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) are two of the largest integrated security and cybersecurity solutions providers. They operate in the United States and internationally. MCFE provides security technologies and cybersecurity solutions that protect against threats across the cloud. FTNT provides web application firewall solutions, anti-spam, anti-malware, and secure email gateway solutions.

The application of advanced cybersecurity solutions has emerged as the primary tactic by enterprises around the globe that are seeking to safeguard data from a variety of potential attacks on online privacy or unauthorized site access. With an increased reliance on digital tools, the risk of cyberattacks, cloud vulnerability and targeted ransomware has been pushing businesses to reassess their security measures now more than ever before. We believe that this imperative should keep driving the demand for privacy and security solutions offered by MCFE and FTNT.

