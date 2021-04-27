We’ve All Been Pronouncing Justin Theroux’s Name Wrong

At least we can get it right now.
Guess what? You definitely said it wrong — at least, according to Theroux’s uncle.
Here’s the deal: Justin Theroux’s uncle is Paul Theroux, an author whose book The Mosquito Coast has been turned into an upcoming Apple TV+ show starring Justin.
“Sometimes [Justin] calls himself Justin ‘Tha-row’,” Paul continued while laughing and setting the record straight: “It’s a French name, it’s Theroux.”
So, just to be clear — not only have we been saying Justin Theroux’s last name wrong, but so has Justin himself. Incredible.
Remember: Friends don’t let friends call Justin Theroux “Justin Tha-row.” Pass it on.
