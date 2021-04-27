Wendy Williams Turns Head in Sweatshirt With Big Stuffed Animals and No Pants On

WENN/Derrick Salters

When she arrives at her studio in New York, the 56-year-old TV host showcases a rather odd fashion as she wears a top with stuffed animals hanging around her neckline.

AceShowbiz –

Wendy Williams turned heads with her choice of outfit in her latest outing. The popular TV host rose some eyebrows of witnesses as she arrived at her studio in New York on Tuesday, April 27 while wearing a navy blue sweatshirt that was adorned with several big, colorful stuffed animals.

The stuffed animals were seen hanging around her neckline. Among the cute stuff that were featured on her eccentric top were a long yellow lizard, a pink seal and a black and yellow stuffed bumblebee. It also had a blue dinosaur, a pink long-eared bunny as well as a chicken doll. To complete her striking fashion, the 56-year-old had a large leopard handbag in one of her hands.

<br />

When she arrived at the studio, Wendy paired the oversized sweatshirt with black leggings. However, for some reasons, she opted out the leggings when she left the studio and only paired her odd top which barely covered her butts with a pair of fishnet leggings.

<br />

Upon seeing Wendy’s outfit, one person wrote in an Instagram comment, “wendy is WILDIN.” Someone else screamed, “HELPPPP,” while one user simply reacted, “omg.”

This is not the first time for Wendy to make headlines for her fashion choice. Prior to this, she donned a bright blue coat with the Adidas logo on the back that she paired with huge fluffy white boots. During an episode of her talk show, Wendy admitted that she wore the oversized boots as an attempt to cover her swollen ankles.

“Do you see my feet? Do you see how they barely fit in my shoes even? I have Lymphedema. I’ve had it now for a few years…,” she told her viewers. “Mine [my feet] are discolored. They’re hardened. I can’t wear boots. I can’t believe in our comment section people say, why does she walk like that.”

She continued, “Well if you see me in an airport, you’ll be like is that Wendy in a wheelchair? Yup. I can’t even walk two city blocks. You know you got the numbness and whatnot. It’s not curable…”