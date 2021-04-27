Wells Fargo scores the latest narrow win for CEO pay

Article content

Wells Fargo & Co’s executive pay plan for 2020 received backing from only about 57% of investor votes on Tuesday, a narrow win for the company and the latest evidence of the tougher scrutiny that shareholders are putting on CEO compensation this year.

CEO and President Charles Scharf was paid $20.4 million in 2020, down from $34.3 million in 2019, when he was first named to lead the bank, according to the company’s proxy statement filed in March. On an annualized basis his total direct compensation in 2020 fell about 12% from $23 million the prior year, according to a January filing.

The board cited the drop in Wells Fargo’s financial results for 2020, which were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as one of the reasons for the lower compensation.

But the adjustments were not enough to satisfy investors, who generally cast 90% or more of their advisory votes in favor of corporate compensation. Levels below 80% usually result in revamped pay structures, consultants say.

Influential proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that investors vote against Wells Fargo’s pay.

ISS cited concerns including relatively high salaries for top executives, the pay discretion given to its compensation committee, and a decline in the use of performance-based stock awards.