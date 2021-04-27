Washington D.C. police server hacked, Russian-speaking group claims responsibility: reports By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1


(Reuters) – The Washington D.C. police department’s server has been hacked, U.S. media quoted it as saying, in an attack that news agency AP reported https:// had been claimed by a Russian-speaking ransomware group.

The department said it was still assessing the extent of the unauthorized access.

“While we determine the full impact and continue to review activity, we have engaged the FBI to fully investigate this matter,” the district’s Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement cited late on Monday by outlets including AP and NBC News.

The statement did not identify suspects for the attack, according to the reports. The department did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

AP said there was no indication of any police operations being affected, though it added that ransomware group Babuk had claimed responsibility, and to have stolen sensitive data, including on informants, that it had threatened to share with criminal gangs.

Ransomware groups hold files and networks hostage unless a payment is made.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last month that dealing with such groups had become his department’s top priority.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR