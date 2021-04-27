Wall Street Opens Mixed Ahead of Fed Meeting; Tesla Slips; Dow Down 100 Pts By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mixed in narrow ranges on Tuesday, as the market digested a host of corporate reports that pointed broadly to an ongoing economic recovery – albeit one that has been generally priced in already.

The market was kept subdued by the onset of the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting, where no change in interest rates or bond purchases is expected, but which will nonetheless have more concrete signs of recovery to digest than the last meeting did. Whether such data points will be enough to formally move the Fed’s guidance is a moot point.

By 9:40 AM ET (1440 GMT), the was down 96 points, or 0.3%, at 33,885 points. The was down 0.2% and the was down 0.1%.

Prominent among the early movers was Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock, which fell 2.5% after publishing record earnings after the close on Monday. The unenthusiastic reaction was down to the fact that the electric carmaker again relied on sales of regulatory emissions credits and holdings from its corporate treasury to generate its earnings. Operating losses widened as average selling costs fell, reflecting the higher share in the sales mix of its lower-margin Model 3 product. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) analysts nonetheless reportedly raised their price target for the stock to $860 in response.