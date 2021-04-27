Home Business Visa second-quarter profit falls as pandemic crimps travel spending By Reuters

Visa second-quarter profit falls as pandemic crimps travel spending By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration

(Reuters) – Visa Inc (NYSE:) reported a small fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt large parts of the global travel and retail industries, hitting cross-border spending volumes for the world’s largest payment processor.

Visa said total payment volumes rose 11% on a constant dollar basis from a year earlier, after rising 5% in the previous quarter.

Payment companies are slowly seeing an uptick in volumes from the coronavirus-induced slump as government stimulus and vaccination plans fuel an economic recovery.

Net income fell to $3 billion, or $1.38 per Class A share, for the second quarter ended March 31, from $3.08 billion, or $1.38 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.27 per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©