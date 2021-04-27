Visa second-quarter profit falls as pandemic crimps travel spending By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration
(Reuters) – Visa Inc (NYSE:) reported a small fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt large parts of the global travel and retail industries, hitting cross-border spending volumes for the world’s largest payment processor.
Visa said total payment volumes rose 11% on a constant dollar basis from a year earlier, after rising 5% in the previous quarter.
Payment companies are slowly seeing an uptick in volumes from the coronavirus-induced slump as government stimulus and vaccination plans fuel an economic recovery.
Net income fell to $3 billion, or $1.38 per Class A share, for the second quarter ended March 31, from $3.08 billion, or $1.38 per Class A share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.27 per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.
