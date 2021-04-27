‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Introduces Newborn Baby Girl

Instagram

The reality television star has officially become a mother as she welcomes her first child, a bouncing baby girl Summer, with her partner Brock Honey Davies.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is a new mum.

The reality star gave birth to a baby girl, named Summer Moon Honey Davies, in Los Angeles on Monday (26Apr21).

Shay posted a photo of herself and partner Brock Honey Davies with their new baby on Tuesday, adding, “My heart is SO FULL On the morning of 4/26/21 we welcomed to the world Summer Moon Honey Davies, weighing in at 6lbs 12 oz.”

But the labour didn’t go quite as planned. “Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated,” the star explained. “I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum.”

“Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here.”

Shay also thanked the staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Summer was born.

The baby is Shay’s first child and Davies’ third – he has a daughter and a son from a previous relationship.

The newborn completes a 2021 “Vanderpump Rules” baby rush – Stassi Schroeder welcomed her daughter Hartford Rose Charlie Clark in January, Lala Kent became mum to daughter Ocean Kent Emmett in March, and Brittany Cartwright gave birth to her son, Cruz, earlier this month.