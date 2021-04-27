Urgent methane cuts needed to rein in climate change, U.N. says

Article content

GENEVA/BRUSSELS — Deep cuts in methane emissions, including from the fossil fuel industry, are urgently needed to slow the rate of global warming and keep it beneath a threshold agreed by world leaders, according to a U.N. report due to be released next week.

Governments are increasingly looking at methane emissions as they seek solutions to cap warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the target nearly 200 countries agreed to under the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

Methane has a much higher heat-trapping potential compared with carbon dioxide and it breaks down in the atmosphere much more quickly than CO2, meaning cutting methane emissions can have a climate impact sooner.

“Urgent steps must be taken to reduce methane emissions this decade,” according to a summary of the Global Methane Assessment, seen by Reuters ahead of its publication by the United Nations Environment Programme and the Climate & Clean Air Coalition next week.

The report summary, whose findings were first published by The New York Times, includes contributions from more than 20 scientists and experts.

It said currently available measures could reduce human-caused methane emissions by up to 45%, or 180 million tonnes a year by 2030. That would avoid nearly 0.3 degree Celsius of global warming by the 2040s, it said.