UPS revenue tops estimates as pandemic drives e-commerce deliveries By Reuters

© Reuters. A UPS employee checks his vehicle at a UPS diesel fuel pump facility in Los Angeles
(Reuters) – United Parcel Service (NYSE:)
UPS has been experiencing a boom in e-commerce deliveries as consumers staying at home during the pandemic order everything from exercise bikes to sofas.
Rival Deutsche Post (OTC:) last month raised its medium-term financial targets, predicting that the boom in ecommerce driven by the coronavirus outbreak would continue and world trade would gradually recover.
UPS, which is also delivering COVID-19 vaccines, said revenue in its U.S. domestic unit rose 22.3%, led by growth from small- and medium-sized businesses.
Excluding items, the company earned $2.77 per share.
Total revenue rose 27% to $22.9 billion, beating estimates of $20.49 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.