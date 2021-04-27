UPS Gains Premarket As Pandemic-Led Deliveries Drive Earnings Higher By Investing.com

Investing.com – UPS (NYSE:) shares were trading at new highs for the year in premarket Tuesday after the company reported earnings higher than estimates.

Consolidated operating profit at the logistics company was $2.8 billion, up 158%. Diluted earnings per share were $5.47 for the quarter, up 141% on an adjusted basis.  Consolidated revenue rose 27% to $22.9 billion.

The company’s lack of guidance owing to “continued economic uncertainty” did little to subdue sentiment. It reaped the benefit of pandemic-driven e-commerce in the quarter – including fees for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines for the first time

Consolidated average daily volume in the March quarter increased 14.3% year-on-year.

UPS reaffirmed its planned capital expenditure of $4 billion for 2021. It will repay $2.5 billion in debt in 2021, which includes $1.5 billion it paid in the first quarter.

 By 8:45 AM ET, the shares were indicated at $190.50, up 8.4% from Monday’s close. UPS’s 52-week high is $181.19.

