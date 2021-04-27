United Parcel Service Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



United Parcel Service Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – United Parcel Service (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

United Parcel Service announced earnings per share of $2.77 on revenue of $22.91B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.71 on revenue of $20.56B.

United Parcel Service shares are up 4% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.97% from its 52 week high of $181.19 set on April 16. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.53% from the start of the year.

United Parcel Service follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month

United Parcel Service’s report follows an earnings missed by Union Pacific on Thursday, who reported EPS of $2 on revenue of $5B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $5.05B.

Canadian National Railway had missed expectations on Monday with first quarter EPS of $1.23 on revenue of $3.54B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.24 on revenue of $3.59B.

