Under-supplied palladium races to record, gold awaits Fed

By
Matilda Colman
Palladium prices hit a record on

Tuesday, spurred by persistent supply worries, while gold held a

narrow range as investors awaited policy signals from the U.S.

Federal Reserve’s meeting this week.

Palladium hit a record of $2,962.50 per ounce earlier

and was up 0.8% at $2,948.69 per ounce by 1:02 p.m. EDT (1702

GMT).

“What we’re seeing here in palladium is a market that’s in a

deeper deficit than many had expected earlier in the year…

That’s going to continue to fuel higher prices in the near

term,” said TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali.

At this rate, palladium can trade north of $3,000 by next

month, he added.

Prices of palladium, used in catalytic converters to clean

car exhaust fumes, have risen 20% so far this year.

A Reuters poll returned a higher forecast for palladium

after flooding at the biggest supplier, Russia’s Nornickel

, worsened a shortage.

Spot gold inched 0.1% lower to $1,778.32 per ounce

with investors focusing on the Fed’s meeting.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,778.

“Gold investors will be watching for any indications from

the Fed as to whether they’re seeing any longer term sustainable

inflation,” said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared

Alternative Investments.

The acknowledgement of inflation and the anticipation that

there will be more could help gold break above $1,800, Sica

added.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation that

could follow widespread stimulus, elevated Treasury yields have

dulled the non-yielding bullion’s appeal this year.

No major policy changes are expected from the Fed meeting

ending on Wednesday, but investors will pay close attention to

Chairman Jerome Powell’s economic outlook.

Analysts have slashed their gold price forecasts, with many

believing a return to last year’s record highs is unlikely as

the economy recovers.

Silver rose 0.5% to $26.33 per ounce. Platinum

was little changed at $1,251.26.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru

Editing by Mark Heinrich and Barbara Lewis)

