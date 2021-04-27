Under-supplied palladium races to record, gold awaits Fed

Article content

Palladium prices hit a record on

Tuesday, spurred by persistent supply worries, while gold held a

narrow range as investors awaited policy signals from the U.S.

Federal Reserve’s meeting this week.

Palladium hit a record of $2,962.50 per ounce earlier

and was up 0.8% at $2,948.69 per ounce by 1:02 p.m. EDT (1702

GMT).

“What we’re seeing here in palladium is a market that’s in a

deeper deficit than many had expected earlier in the year…

That’s going to continue to fuel higher prices in the near

term,” said TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali.

At this rate, palladium can trade north of $3,000 by next

month, he added.

Prices of palladium, used in catalytic converters to clean

car exhaust fumes, have risen 20% so far this year.

A Reuters poll returned a higher forecast for palladium

after flooding at the biggest supplier, Russia’s Nornickel

, worsened a shortage.

Spot gold inched 0.1% lower to $1,778.32 per ounce

with investors focusing on the Fed’s meeting.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,778.

“Gold investors will be watching for any indications from

the Fed as to whether they’re seeing any longer term sustainable

inflation,” said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared