U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.01% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.01%, while the index fell 0.02%, and the index declined 0.34%.

The best performers of the session on the were McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:), which rose 1.16% or 2.70 points to trade at 235.01 at the close. Meanwhile, Chevron Corp (NYSE:) added 1.13% or 1.15 points to end at 102.67 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) was up 0.92% or 3.15 points to 346.67 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were 3M Company (NYSE:), which fell 2.58% or 5.15 points to trade at 194.48 at the close. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) declined 1.38% or 0.81 points to end at 57.95 and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.09% or 0.62 points to 56.32.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:) which rose 10.45% to 194.18, Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) which was up 5.89% to settle at 17.43 and Arconic Corp (NYSE:) which gained 4.95% to close at 29.05.

The worst performers were Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 7.95% to 132.76 in late trade, Centene Corp (NYSE:) which lost 7.21% to settle at 61.24 and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.52% to 704.82 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Urban Tea Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 38.10% to 4.6400, Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 37.79% to settle at 8.3500 and Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 36.11% to close at 16.36.

The worst performers were RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 25.07% to 2.555 in late trade, Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 23.79% to settle at 20.1500 and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 18.27% to 2.55 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1505 to 1500 and 126 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1810 fell and 1369 advanced, while 103 ended unchanged.

Shares in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 10.45% or 18.37 to 194.18. Shares in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.16% or 2.70 to 235.01.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 0.45% to 17.56.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.28% or 4.95 to $1775.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 2.12% or 1.31 to hit $63.22 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 1.72% or 1.12 to trade at $66.15 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.2087, while USD/JPY rose 0.63% to 108.77.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 90.890.

