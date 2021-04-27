U.S. dollar mixed as investors hold back ahead of Fed meeting

Article content

NEW YORK — The dollar was mixed against major peers on Tuesday, gaining against the

yen and commodity currencies, with investors biding time ahead of a policy decision by the Federal Reserve

on Wednesday.

The yen, meanwhile, struggled after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy on hold and projected that

inflation will fail to reach its key 2% target through early 2023.

Trading in currencies was largely subdued ahead of the Fed’s two-day meeting, which ends on Wednesday,

when no change to policy is expected.

The market will pay close attention to comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who is likely to

address concerns and questions about whether improving economic conditions warrant a withdrawal of monetary

easing. Analysts, however, expect Powell to stick to the Fed’s ultra-accommodative stance, which should

weigh on Treasury yields and the dollar.

“The Fed is widely expected to maintain current policy settings on Wednesday, but traders are well aware

that a hawkish shift – an acknowledgement of underlying economic strength – could trigger renewed dollar

upside,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

“If signs of optimism leak through in the official statement or during the press conference, investors