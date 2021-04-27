U.S. capital gains tax hike could deal blow to Canadian startup funding

For Canada’s growing start-up ecosystem, the tax hike could mean a dampening of U.S. investor appetite for early stage companies Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters/File

Article content U.S. President Joe Biden’s potential capital gains tax hike could deal a blow to entrepreneurs in Canada if it dissuades American investors from taking risks on startups north of the border. If presented as expected, the plan could nearly double taxes on capital gains — the income earned on the sale of a stock or other assets — to 39.6 per cent for households earning more than $1 million. It would be the highest tax rate on investment gains in the U.S. since the 1920s. The president is expected to announce the hike on Wednesday as an option to fund his American Families Plan, which is aimed at helping boost the pandemic-ravaged economy by devoting money to national childcare, paid family leave and tuition-free community college. The plan could come with a price tag of more than US$1 trillion. For Canada’s growing start-up ecosystem, it could mean a dampening of U.S. investor appetite for early stage companies.

Article content National Angel Capital Organization chief executive Claudio Rojas said that tax policies should incentivize funding startups to help create jobs and scale companies, and that a capital gains tax that removes investor reward for taking those risks could cool angel investments.

In Canada, where most startups are in the early stages of development, backing nascent companies is the riskiest stage compared to the more mature startup environment in the U.S., he said. Early stage startups accounted for nearly half of all venture capital deals and 40 per cent of total dollars invested in 2020, according to the CVCA report. "The U.S. start-up economy with the massive success stories in Silicon Valley may continue attracting high levels of investment as a result of its ecosystem having a lower level of risk, ours would be more significantly impacted because its really just starting to pick up steam," Rojas said. U.S. investors are a key source of capital for Canadian startups. U.S. firms were among the top five most active funds in Canada in terms of total dollars invested, according to a 2020 report from the CVCA. Versant Ventures in San Francisco founded and invested in two-year-old Montreal-based Ventus Therapeutics and New York-based OrbiMed Advisors, one of the world's largest biotech investors, and Silicon Valley billionaire investor Peter Thiel backed Vancouver-based AbCellera's Series B funding round before it launched its IPO in December, becoming one of Canada's most valuable public biotech companies.