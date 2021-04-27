U.S. auto suppliers oppose setting gas-powered phaseout date

Article content

WASHINGTON — A group representing auto suppliers will tell U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday it opposes setting a firm date to end the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and expects those vehicles will be sold for at least another 20 years.

The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA), which represents more than 1,000 vehicle suppliers, will tell a Senate Commerce subcommittee on transportation that the Biden administration should continue to set regulatory requirements that ensure suppliers keep working to improve internal combustion engines.

Ann Wilson, MEMA’s senior vice president of government affairs, will tell the panel that new gasoline-powered vehicles “will likely be on the road for an additional 20 years.”

Climate change concerns “will not be met unless the propulsion system containing the internal combustion engine continues to improve its efficiency,” she added.

Wilson warned that a “fully electric vehicle fleet will require significantly fewer supplier jobs, with some experts arguing that the supplier industry could lose up to 30% of its traditional workforce.”

“Engines, transmissions, aftertreatment systems, and other parts will simply not be manufactured for battery electric and fuel cell vehicles,” she said.