U.S. auto industry to press Congress again on chips shortage

Article content

WASHINGTON — Major automakers and suppliers will press Congress again on Tuesday to address the global shortage of semiconductor chips that has curtailed auto production around the world.

A U.S. Senate subcommittee will hear testimony from auto industry groups urging action to address production of “mature node” chips.

The industry backs proposals to spend tens of billions of dollars to boost U.S. semiconductor production and new tax incentives to help chip companies offset costs of creating new lines within existing facilities.

“There is an undeniable need to expand semiconductor capacity in the U.S. to meet the growing demand within the auto industry, as well as other sectors across the economy,” John Bozzella, the head of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, will tell the panel in testimony seen by Reuters.

Bozzella wrote in an April 19 letter to U.S. congressional leaders that some of the new funding should be used to build new chip capacity that “will support the auto industry, as well as other sectors that rely on mature nodes – including defense, medical, and critical infrastructure.”

Ann Wilson, senior vice president at the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, will tell the Senate panel auto suppliers are facing “a significant supply chain crisis.”