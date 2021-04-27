Turkey may establish central custodian bank following alleged fraud at two major exchanges By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Turkey may establish central custodian bank following alleged fraud at two major exchanges

Following the arrests of several employees at Turkey-based crypto exchanges Thodex and Vebitcoin last week, government officials are reportedly planning to establish a central bank authority which could custody digital assets.

According to a Bloomberg report, an unnamed senior official in the Turkish government said local authorities may be creating a central custodian bank aimed at eliminating counterparty risk for dealing in cryptocurrencies. The same source claimed that the government was also looking at instituting a capital threshold for exchanges and requiring executives at crypto firms to have a certain foundational knowledge of digital currencies.