Trump planning move from Florida to New Jersey for several months By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump plans to move next month from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a source familiar with his plan said on Tuesday.

Trump has made his club in Palm Beach, Florida, his home since leaving the White House on Jan. 20. But Mar-a-Lago typically closes in May for the summer.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump will move all his meetings and operations to Bedminster, about 40 miles (60 km) west of New York City, where he stayed frequently during his presidency.

He plans to remain there until Mar-a-Lago reopens again in the fall.

The move will allow him to escape the stultifying summer heat of South Florida.