Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Fling Regrets Sharing His Personal Info, Doubles Down on Hookup Claim

In a new TikTok video, Sydney Chase clarifies the time she first met the Boston Celtics star and claims that he contacted her after he found out about the interview.

Sydney Chase continues to speak on her alleged relationship with Tristan Thompson. Days after claiming that she hooked up with the NBA star amid his rumored reconciliation with Khloe Kardashian, she apologized for some parts of personal information that she disclosed in the previous interview.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, April 26, Sydney addressed the bombshell interview. “In this interview, I was asked a question by my friend Hayden which I answered honestly,” she said, before apologizing for sharing details about Tristan’s manhood. “However I did disclose personal information about Tristan which I do apologize for because that’s not okay and I shouldn’t have done that.”

The 23-year-old Instagram model then doubled down on her claims about her sexual relationship with the 30-year-old athlete. “However me answering the question about our past relations, that is true,” she insisted. “We did have past relations, I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things. In the interview, things got misconstrued while we were drinking.”

Sydney clarified her past statement about the first time she met Tristan, saying, “We first met in November 11 to be exact and that’s when everything started.” She also claimed that the Canadian-American basketball player contacted her after he found out about her interview. “And then the last time we had contact – besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview – was the day after his daughter’s birthday party when he just got back home from Boston,” so she divulged.

Tristan’s 3-year-old daughter True Thompson had a Disney-themed birthday party, which was thrown by her mother Khloe, just two weeks ago, with a small guest list. Tristan wasn’t able to attend the bash as he was out of town for a game, but he posted a birthday tribute to his daughter on social media.

Sydney previously made a shocking revelation about her alleged relationship with Tristan during an interview with Adam22 on his “No Jumper” podcast. At the time, she revealed that the Boston Celtics star was uncircumcised and had “a peek-a-boo d**k but baby it was good.”

She added that Tristan allegedly told her he was single. “I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore,” so she claimed. “We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything. It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off.”

Tristan has not responded to Sydney’s claims.