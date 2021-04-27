TQ Tezos and DMA United Partner Up to Launch TRUESY By CoinQuora

TQ Tezos and DMA United Partner Up to Launch TRUESY
TQ Tezos and DMA United proudly launch TRUESY — a brand new curated digital art platform and NFT marketplace. Created to celebrate culture, the platform provides a space where fine artists, iconic figures, unique brands, designers, elite athletes, musicians, and entertainers can showcase their work.
The co-founders of TRUESY, Alison Mangiero and Marc Beckman, both expressed their enthusiasm for the project. Beckman stated that “TRUESY’s long-term community-oriented vision starts with superior style & design”. He added further saying that it also “establishes a deeper cross-cultural discussion between artists and their fans worldwide”.
Furthermore, Mangiero added,
