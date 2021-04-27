Top U.S. trade negotiator discusses vaccine ramp-up with Novavax executive: USTR By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Novavax logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed increasing COVID-19 vaccine production in a virtual meeting on Tuesday with an executive with drugmaker Novavax (NASDAQ:), Tai’s office said in a statement.

Tai and Novavax Executive Vice President John Trizzino also discussed a proposal before the World Trade Organization to waive certain intellectual property rights in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the USTR statement said.

“Ambassador Tai sought Mr. Trizzino’s views on steps Novavax is taking to quickly increase equitable production and distribution of vaccines in the United States and around the world,” the statement said.

Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine is not currently authorized for use in the United States.

WTO members are due to discuss a proposal by India and South Africa to waive certain provisions of the WTO’s Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights on April 30, but the United States and a few other big countries have blocked such a move.

Democratic lawmakers, civil society groups, and 60 former heads of state and 100 Nobel Prize winners have urged President Joe Biden to back the waiver.

Shares of Novavax surged 16% in extended trading on Tuesday after Biden said the United States was planning to share COVID-19 vaccines with countries in need of aid.

The company is expected to report data from its ongoing large, late-stage study in the United States and Mexico during the second quarter of this year.

Tai held virtual meetings on Monday with vaccine makers Pfizer (NYSE:) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:).

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR