Today marks the 10-year anniversary of Satoshi Nakamoto’s final message By Cointelegraph

creator Satoshi Nakamoto left the cryptocurrency community with a parting message exactly one decade ago today: “I’ve moved on to other things.”

In the years since, Bitcoin (BTC) has evolved from an obscure, esoteric project to a trillion-dollar financial asset drawing attention from governments, financial institutions, corporations and investors. Despite dozens of plausible theories, Nakamoto’s identity remains elusive, and their estimated stash of 1 million BTC remains unmoved.