Time Magazine names two crypto firms in Top 100 'most influential companies' list By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Time Magazine continues to warm up to crypto, naming Digital Currency Group and Coinbase in the magazine’s 2021 Top 100 Most Influential Companies list.

Published on April 27, the Top 100 emphasized the impact the two crypto giants have made over the past 12 months. The list consisted of four different categories — Pioneers, Leaders, Innovators and Disrupters.